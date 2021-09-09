Maersk Training launches key industry skills training onshore

Callum Dewar

The global safety specialist hopes that by launching the product line onshore, it will allow its clients across oil and gas, maritime and wind, with their normal operations through to decommissioning, supporting their training needs regardless of mobilisation patterns or issues.

The onshore service, which will be available at sites in Aberdeen, Newcastle, and Humber, will further strengthen the safety firm’s offerings to the offshore workforce, delivered by experienced instructors and enhanced by first-class technology solutions.

The courses and facilities have been developed for onshore to allow a straightforward transition between subjects to ensure that training at the centre helps to support companies in the current climate and for the future energy mix.

The programme of courses includes OPITO Banksman 1,3 & 4, OPITO Rigger 1,3 & 4, GWO Slinger Signaller, Forklift, OPITO Basic H2S, Rigging loft management, LOLER Awareness, PUWER Awareness & PFPE Inspection

Both theoretical and practical training is available, with some course content including dedicated training simulators, lifting equipment and relevant PPE equipment.

Callum Dewar, UK operations manager (pictured), said: “We’re confident that our customers will benefit from the up-close training, while away from typical distractions offshore.”