Mearns Councillor urges for an electric charging point in Inverbervie.

Cllr calls for charging point in Inverbervie

Alba Party councillor Leigh Wilson has said that a charging point in the Royal Burgh would be a vital piece of infrastructure that would ensure motorists can confidently convert to electric cars over the coming years.

He said: “Electric charging points are being established at various locations across the north-east, but Inverbervie is a central part of the Mearns and it is therefore essential that the Royal Burgh is seen as a priority.

"Not only does it connect motorists to Aberdeen, Angus and beyond, it is also an important tourist hub in the area which links the Mearns coastal strip.

"A charging point is something that many local residents have contacted me about and with a greater uptake of electric vehicles we need to see the infrastructure keep pace.”

The Scottish Government announced two years ago that the sale of petrol and diesel cars would be phased out by the end of the decade.

Mr Wilson continued, “I entirely support the move away from petrol and diesel cars, but I feel very strongly that the journey we are travelling on towards a greener society must not be an anti-motorist one.