Morrisons want your comments on proposed Stonehaven store and filling station

Plans are in the process of being submitted

Planning permission for a new supermarket at the site was originally granted in 2016, with a revised application approved last year after the Estate’s owners appointed Morrisons as their preferred partner to deliver the store.

The new Morrisons store will offer their full range of fresh food including the popular ‘Market Street’ with specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers, and will create around 120 new local jobs. By adding a six pump PFS to the proposed development, Morrisons will also be able to provide affordable fuel to local customers and residents.

A planning application for the principle, scale and design of the new PFS will shortly be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Before any decisions are made, Morrisons is inviting local residents to have their say on the plans through a new consultation website – www.morrisons-stonehaven.co.uk – with more information and a feedback form to give their views.

James Smith, Senior Development Manager at Morrisons, said: “We are looking forward to working with FM Ury Ltd to deliver our new store at Stonehaven, with all the benefits that will bring to the community. I hope residents will also welcome our plans for providing high quality fuel at affordable prices.

“We want to hear your views so please visit the consultation website for more information and to let us know what you think of the plans.”

