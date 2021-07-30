Moving home a sea breeze for Aberdeenshire family thanks to part exchange

Clint, Naomi, Leelan and Alexa Sangbarani outside their new home in Newtonhill.

When lockdown happened at the start of 2020, the Sangbaranis soon realised they were about to outgrow their home, as Naomi found herself working in the kitchen, and with the children needing more space as they grew older.

Naomi said: “When we started looking for a new property, we wanted to keep our options open, but as soon as we visited Whiteland Coast, we were set.

" The space, the views, the finishes, the area, we loved it then and still do now!”

The family in the back garden of their new home in Newtonhill.

“We previously stayed south of Aberdeen, and Whiteland Coast allowed us to stay in the area while having the best of both worlds - the appeal of coastal living along with a short drive to the city centre,” s aid Clint.

“It is also a nice place for our children to be brought up in,” both agreed.

The family used Barratt’s Part Exchange service to sell their previous property and move into their new home in May 2021.

This was a four-bedroom ‘Balmoral’ house type, with office space, an ample lounge and open-plan kitchen/dining and family room.

Clint said: “Part Exchange was a real blessing, especially having two young kids. It meant we didn’t have to move out straight away when our house was sold, making the moving day very smooth.”

“Alison (Sales Advisor) was extremely helpful and kept us updated throughout the process. We are so grateful for Barratt’s COVID-19 safety protocols in place which allowed us to still be able to visit the show home and pick our own finishes,” added Naomi.

After having viewed the Balmoral at a different development, Clint and Naomi reserved it straight away when it was released at Whiteland Coast.

“The Balmoral was perfect for us, the size of the rooms and office space needed since working from home were a huge benefit and we knew we wanted the big family/kitchen/dining area to be the heart of our home.”