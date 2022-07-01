MP Andrew Bowie visits local defence site

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie.

On a tour of one of Kongsberg’s sites in the UK, Mr Bowie met the teams that are responsible for selling and supporting the technology to the UK market installed on vessels all over the world.

The Aberdeenshire facility is also home to the UK’s Kongsberg Maritime Training facility including a Bridge Simulator for Crew Training. Mr Bowie enjoyed an opportunity to navigate a vessel into Dover Harbour during the visit.

Mr Bowie got a thorough overview of Kongsberg and the pipeline projects in progress, including the next generation of UK designed hardware for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary via the UK’s Fleet Solid Support programme. Mr Bowie was also shown the workshops and testing facilities belonging to the Kongsberg UK Rental business where an offering of marine electronics, instrumentation and sensors are supplied and maintained from.

Mr Bowie said: “Anyone who spends even a short amount of time at this site will see why Kongsberg has such a fantastic global reputation.