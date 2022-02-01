MSP says it's 'shameful' that businesses promised Covid cash are still waiting.

Tess White MSP has slammed the SNP over Covid cash delays

The Scottish Conservative north-east MSP wrote to the Scottish Government over concerns about payment delays to businesses impacted by the cancellation of festive bookings.

It comes after Ms White urged the First Minister to provide her with the exact number which had been assisted.

Instead, finance secretary Kate Forbes revealed some businesses who requested help two months ago still hadn’t been contacted.

She couldn’t give a timetable and added that the funding would be issued “as soon as possible”.

Ms White described the response as “shameful” and said the SNP had left businesses on the brink of collapse due to the funding failures.

She said: “It’s appalling that more than six weeks after more Covid restrictions, businesses across the north-east are still waiting for the support the SNP promised.

“Kate Forbes is shamefully trying to pass the buck onto local authorities who have been left with little guidance about how to distribute the business support funds.

“She seems content on watching on as north-east businesses face the prospect of collapsing.

“The SNP are quick to impose Covid rules but far too slow in getting money into the pockets of the companies hurt by their curbs.”

In her response, Ms Forbes said: “We are working with local authorities and other partners to ensure this funding reaches businesses as soon as possible - work began before Christmas with a view to getting payments issued at the earliest opportunity this month.

“All partners are clear that providing this funding to businesses who need it is an absolute priority. Local authorities have contacted the majority of hospitality businesses who are eligible for funding through the December and January Business Support Top Up for Hospitality.