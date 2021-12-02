New charity shop opens in Stonehaven

The new Archway shop, which is located at 56 Barclay Street,

Archway, a local charity supporting children and dults with learning difficulties, opened to the public on Monday.

The charity was set up more than 30 years ago by parents and carers themselves.

It now offers a lifeline of caring services to almost 200 families in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area including respite and permanent care.

Commenting on the new shop, the charity’s fundraising Manager Janine Davies said: "Archway supports many families in the Aberdeenshire area, so Stonehaven seemed an ideal location for our new shop.

"Our shop in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen not only helps raise funds but has become a valuable part of the local community and we hope our shop in Stonehaven will be the same. "

The shop, which is located at 56 Barclay Street, is having its official opening this next week (December 6 to 11) with a host of special offers every day. It will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 4pm.

Anyone interested in volunteering can pop into the shop for more information or email [email protected]

Archway was founded in Aberdeen in 1986 by a group of parents of children with learning disabilities who were looking for respite.

Archway’s purpose is to create a network of care which supports the individual and the family, values their uniqueness, upholds their rights and respects their dignity. It encourages individuals, families and staff to participate in decisions relating to the service and places the individual and family at the centre of its work.

The charity provides a stimulating and safe environment and promotes the well-being of the individual while striving to ensure continuity of service. Its staff act with openness and honesty and conduct all business in a professional and business-like manner, with emphasis on financial control and professional standards of care and management.