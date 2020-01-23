New homes project at Mearns village

An award-winning Mearns property firm has created a multi-million pound development with input from businesses across the North of Scotland.

Gourdon-based Fotheringham Homes’ latest project is the £6 million Parklands, near Marykirk, on the Mearns-Angus border.

Parklands has 26 homes available, and a show home has been opened in partnership with Aberdeenshire-based The Inside Story Interior Design and Styling.

Fotheringham Homes’ Ria Soutar said: “Working in collaboration with like-minded businesses makes construction more creative but also more in-tune with our customers’ needs.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with local businesses and being able to bounce ideas off each other means that we continue to create designs that are also practical for living in.”

Michael Fotheringham, director of Fotheringham Homes, said: “The show home opened at the end of November and we are delighted that 60% of the first phase has already been reserved, re-emphasising in our mind that working with local businesses is not only something to be proud of, but also a commercially sound decision.”

In 2019, Fotheringham Homes was a winner at the Scottish Home Awards with its development of Eden Manor located in the heart of Stonehaven.

The awards were judged based on their design, innovation, marketing and customer care.

The work on the Eden Manor site involved the renovation of the derelict former care home into five apartments and 10 single storey terraced homes aimed at the over 50s market.

The grade three listed building had been abandoned for several years.

Fotheringam was previously shortlisted in the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Award for the Eden Manor project.

Fotheringham Property Developments is a family-run business and has been operating since 2002.