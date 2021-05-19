New look for leading soft fruit brand

Ross and Anna Mitchell unveil the new look (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

With the growth in the business, the Castleton Farm name provides the umbrella for the different layers of the food business.

The move coincides with the launch of Castleton Farm Kitchen, a range of both chilled and frozen ready meals which will be available in both retail outlets and online. It also includes the existing selection of tempting traybakes and puddings.

The Castleton Farm brand continues to produce its high-quality fruit and preserves, while the hugely popular Castleton Farm Shop & Café in Fordoun begins to reopen fully.

What sets Castleton Farm apart is its blend of innovation and tradition.

Ross Mitchell, who owns the business along with his wife Anna, said: “It’s a lively and varied place to work and we always have an eye on the horizon.

“We need to diversify and adapt as the food industry evolves. This is what pushes us to explore exciting new markets and technologies.

“However, we realised that for the next stage of our growth we needed to have a logical structure to our different offerings.

“And so the green leaf you see in the new brand acknowledges the roots of the business in growing soft fruit.

“But Castleton is about more than just fruit. And the refreshed modern palette of green and dark grey gives the brand room to grow as we explore new markets.”

It’s definitely not a case of “all change” for Castleton however.

Castleton Farm grows and produces the best traditional Scottish food, grown, picked and processed on its family farm.

The high quality of its strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and cherries mean they are in high demand both locally as well as in nationwide retailers.

“Our success has been built on a firm foundation of traditional values and methods,” said Ross.

“People know us, and they appreciate what we stand for. They understand our commitment to sustainability and ethical farming.

“So while we’re trying something new, the consumer will be reassured they can rely on the Castleton reputation for quality, taste and service.”

Roll-out

Castleton Farm berries are one of the first products to take to the catwalk dressed in the new brand. The preserves range will also be proudly sporting the new look.

The farm shop and café situated just south of Stonehaven has new signage, and a new website is on the way.

“Like everyone, we’ve had a challenging time of it trying to run a business during a global pandemic – especially one operating in the hospitality sector,” said co-owner Anna Mitchell.

“But we’ve used the time wisely by looking at our strategic direction, and certainly the initial signs seem to indicate this period of planning and investment is paying off.

“We have a renewed appreciation of our online platforms, and with our chilled Castleton Farm Kitchen range already established in local retail outlets, we have a strong base from which to grow.