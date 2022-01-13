New offer provides a new fitness focus for 2022

The gym is the latest addition to Landale Court,

A new offer sees memberships available for just £9.99 a month. Customers signing up will not only be able to access the new gym, but will also receive a free induction and access to a wealth of programmes from Paul Hosie’s team via the Spaces app. Members will also enjoy 10% off food at Landale Court’s Slate & Grain restaurant.

A new programme of classes has also been unveiled. Yoga – instructed by a fully trained physio – as well as mixed circuits and boxing – will all be bookable via the app; with additional classes being launched soon.

The gym is the latest addition to Landale Court, a new community of one and two-bedroom cottages and apartments being created by Brio Retirement Living, part of Places for People. The community stands on a beautiful stretch of Aberdeenshire coastline – giving customers access to fresh air and great walks.

All of the 71 new homes at Landale Court are available to rent, part buy/part rent or to buy. They have been expertly designed for customers over the age of 65 with quality kitchens and bathrooms, room layouts that promote space and natural light.

Outside of the homes, customers also benefit from great amenities including the neighbourhood green, fire pit den, quiet garden as well as The Hub – the social heartbeat of the community filled with a hobby room, club room and the Slate & Grain Brasserie, Bar and Coffee Lounge. The community is also staffed along with the provision of care and support if and when customers need it.