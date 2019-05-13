New Portlethen firm’s jobs boost

A new painting and decorating firm based in Portlethen expects to create eight jobs this year following a successful launch period.

Bespoke Decorators specialises in all aspects of painting and decorating

Director Brian Kerr has 20 years’ industry experience and spent the past decade in management roles, most recently as senior contracts manager for a large independent contractor.

Within its first weeks of trading, Bespoke Decorators has secured several commercial contracts – including a year-long deal with a leading North-east housebuilder to prepare 40 homes for entry – and completed new build and building extension projects across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Tayside.

As a result, the business has hired two painters and an Ames taper as well as investing in new equipment, vehicles and livery.

It anticipates that this level of demand will require an increase in the size of the team to nine by the end of 2019.

Mr Kerr said: “I firmly believe that there are opportunities in the current market for proactive companies that can demonstrate the right approach to work and deliver value-for-money and excellent customer service within the agreed timescales.

“We are already receiving positive feedback from existing clients, which has resulted in additional projects and given us the confidence to grow the team and tender for larger contracts.

“I am excited to see what the next 12 months and beyond has to offer.”