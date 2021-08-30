New UK headquarters as Inspectahire invests in Aberdeenshire location

The firm has moved into the newly renovated building in Badentoy increasing its office and yard space in the Aberdeen area by 30%.

Inspectahire has taken occupancy of a 9,011 sq.ft modern warehouse on a five-year lease amid a period of continued global expansion.

The firm, which provides inspections and testing services to various cross-sector industries including oil and gas, renewables and pharmaceuticals, started trading in 1981 from its Helensburgh base and was previously based in the Whitemyres Business Centre, Aberdeen.

The firm has moved into the newly renovated building in Badentoy increasing its office and yard space in the Aberdeen area by 30%.

Ryden are the commercial property consultants who secured the tenancy on behalf of GSS Developments.

Paul Richardson, Ryden partner and spokesman, said: “We are delighted to have secured Inspectahire as the latest tenant at Badentoy Business Park.

" The new industrial unit has been extensively refurbished both internally and externally and, as such, received strong levels of interest as occupiers seek modern and functional facilities within an attractive setting.”

Tim Stevenson, GSS Developments Director, said: “The Badentoy Business Park continues to generate positive demand thanks to its close links with Aberdeen City and excellent access to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

“Providing occupiers with the right base for continued growth is a vital focus for GSS as we continue our goal to deliver high-quality, fit-for-purpose facilities in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.”

Inspectahire has grown to become a world leading global NDT Inspections and testing business.

The company said its new base at Badentoy will support increased demand for remote visual inspection, use of semi-autonomous and autonomous deployment vehicles coupled with digital enhancements.

Commenting, Cailean Forrester, Inspectahire Managing Director, said: “This move represents an exciting new phase in our growth and development as we continue to expand and diversify into new markets.