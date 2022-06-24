Newtonhill site manager crowned best in the country for quality

Allan Barclay of Whiteland Coast in Newtonhill.

Allan Barclay was one of eight winners from Barratt and David Wilson Homes in North Scotland – the most the region has ever received. A total of 15 site managers from Scotland took home the top accolade from the National House Building Council (NHBC) – known as the Oscars of the housebuilding industry.

The 15 Pride in the Job Quality Awards is more than any other housebuilder, and represents the 18th year in a row that site managers from Barratt and David Wilson Homes have won more of these awards than any other builder, underlining the long term commitment the housebuilders have to building high quality homes.

David Palmer, managing director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland, said: “We want to make our customers happy by building high quality homes for them, and are honoured for our sites to have received such a high accolade; a reflection of the dedication to delivering high-quality homes at all the Barratt and David Wilson Homes developments in the region. We are very proud of our record, having won more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 18 years in a row.”