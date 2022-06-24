Nominate your favourite buildings for the 2023 Design Awards

Communities, residents and businesses are being encouraged to nominate their favourite buildings

Now in their 13th year, the awards are given to outstanding completed design achievements in the categories of Business and Community Enterprise, Conservation and Building Adaptation, Innovative Solutions to Housing Need, Landscape Design and Building Communities for the Future.

Nominations are now being sought until July 31, with submissions being able to be uploaded from August 1.

Eligible projects include extensions, single houses, commercial properties, landscaping, regeneration projects and the creation of new communities. The first phase of judging is anticipated to take place in March 2023, ahead of further judging in July, with the winners being announced at a ceremony on October 5.

The awards were established in 1997 as a means of raising the profile of good innovative design. They provide a benchmark for the quality of development and the effectiveness of planning policies, while seeking to inspire excellence and innovation.

The judging panel will feature the chair and vice-chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, four external professional advisors and the winner of last year’s student award.

There are three tiers of award: Distinction, Highly Commended and Commended along with the Ian Shepherd Award given to the entry considered to be the best of all those submitted.

Paul Macari, Head of Planning and Economy, said: “I am delighted to see the return of the awards for its 13th year. This is a great scheme to celebrate and highlight the high quality and innovative designs we have here in Aberdeenshire.

“After the 2020 Design Awards had to take on a fully virtual format due to Covid-19, we very much look forward to reintroducing the ceremony aspect of the scheme.”