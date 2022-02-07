North east division sees new boss take the helm as Chief Superintendent George Macdonald retires.
Chief Superintendent George Macdonald will bid a fond farewell to policing next week following a career that spanned more than 30 years.
Chief Superintendent Macdonald joined Grampian Police in 1991 and has undertaken a variety of roles in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray areas.Mr Macdonald was promoted to Chief Superintendent in 2017 and was appointed Divisional Commander for the Highland and Islands Division, policing an area he had strong personal and family connections with, before returning to the North East in August 2020 as Divisional Commander for the North East Division.
Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen will take over the role as Divisional Commander from February 14.CS Macdonald said: “It has been an honour to serve the communities of the North of Scotland and there are so many experiences that will stay with me. I have been blessed with the roles and opportunities that I have been fortunate to carry out working with so many dedicated people, who are genuinely committed to serving and improving the lives of our communities.“Over many years, we have built extremely close bonds with partner agencies in the public, private and voluntary sector – all of whom I’m very grateful to. Policing does not and cannot sit in isolation and their counsel, support and guidance to me over the years has been invaluable.“I leave with a real sense of pride, knowing the Division is well placed to continue serving our communities and maintaining links that are so important to a modern Police Service and I wish CS Stephen all the best in the role.”