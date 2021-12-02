Osprey Housing works with local builder to complete first 'tenure blind' development

Michael Fotheringham Director of Fotheringham Homes with Stacy Angus, CEO Osprey Housing at the Parklands Development, Marykirk.

They form part of Fotheringham Homes’ Parklands estate in the village of Marykirk and the ‘tenure blind’ approach means their specifications closely mirror those of the 20 neighbouring properties sold on the open market, with the aim of increasing social integration without affecting prices.

This is the first time Osprey — which currently owns and manages more than 1,800 properties across Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, and Moray — has completed a build with a developer on this basis.

The six properties represent a £663,000 investment by Osprey and comprise two two-bedroom terrace houses, one three-bedroom terrace house, and three detached one-bedroom bungalows.

Commenting on the new development, Osprey CEO Stacy Angus said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Fotheringham Homes to deliver these houses.

"The partnership has worked really well with both organisations having a shared vision and this has been demonstrated by the delivery of these quality homes.

"Being able to create smaller-scale properties in villages like Marykirk helps sustain rural communities and meet local needs.”

Fotheringham Homes is a family-owned and managed company founded in 2002 and based in Gourdon.

As well as Parklands, Fotheringham has completed developments in Blairgowrie, Inverbervie, Montrose, Portlethen, and Stonehaven, and work is under way on another in Johnshaven.

Director Michael Fotheringham said: ‘Working with Osprey on the Parklands project has been a pleasure.

‘They have been as fully focused on quality and delivering an excellent product for their clients as we are, and we now have a great working relationship.’

He added: "The Osprey management team were very understanding about the material shortages affecting the entire building sector this year, and allowed us the flexibility we needed to be able to hand over the homes close to deadline.”

Osprey’s tenants have now moved into their Parklands homes and the feedback from the residents has been very positive.

Ms Angus added: “Our vision at Osprey is to make a difference every day, and that’s what these properties are achieving for our tenants.”

Osprey is currently also involved in another ‘tenure blind’ project, working with Moray-based Tulloch Homes to create 76 new homes at Kinneddar Meadows in Lossiemouth.

These represent a £2.85 million investment and are due to start coming online in March 2022.

Osprey Housing owns and manages more than 1,800 properties in the north-east of Scotland and is a registered social landlord with charitable status.