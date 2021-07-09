Pawsome pair smell success

Denise will run her classes at Awesome Paws Academy, in Portlethen, from August 1.

Gwen Matear, from Pathhead, Midlothian come up with the idea of the first focused organisation with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for dog enthusiasts in Scotland who wish to take part in nose work activities with their dogs.

Gwen teamed up with fellow scentwork enthusiast Denise Shirreffs, from Portlethen to launch Scentwork Scotland which will bring four elements of canine nose work together including scentwork, mantrailing, truffle hunting and tracking.

Gwen explained: “I had been thinking about setting this up for a number of years and now we are in a position to officially launch Scentwork Scotland. Following a soft launch in 2019, things were put on hold due to Covid but now we are ready to fully launch. I wanted to put the fun into scentwork and make it accessible to more dog owners and working with Denise means that we can roll out the initiative together.”

Denise commented: “We found that many dog owners enjoyed the scentwork sessions with their dogs and got so much out of it. It’s a great activity for dogs and their owners. We didn’t want to create anything that was too competitive, we wanted something that was fun so that all dog owners could benefit.”

Gwen and Denise will begin with scentwork sessions this month so that they can fine tune how everything will work and will incorporate the other activities to create a Scent Rally. Participating in scentwork classes with Scentwork Scotland will offer dog owners the opportunity to have fun with scentwork in different environments and take part in club challenges.

Gwen added: “We have exciting plans for Scentwork Scotland and they will roll out over the rest of 2021. We have found that so many dog owners enjoy scent work with their dogs, it is an activity that dogs love and also helps to calm more excitable and reactive dogs.”