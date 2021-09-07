Planning application submitted for Morrisons foodstore outside Stonehaven

The supermarket, if approved, will deliver over 120 local jobs.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc jointly with developer FM Group has submitted the application to the local authority for the delivery of a supermarket at Ury Estate.

The brand new purpose-built Morrisons foodstore forms part of FM Group’s Ury Estate site, which is being developed into a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, housing and a redeveloped Ury House.

Located at the south-western corner of the Ury Estate, the site of the future supermarket lies adjacent to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee Road, and the Slug Road, to the north of the seaside town.

Proposals for a supermarket and associated infrastructure already have planning permission in principle. Detailed planning consent for the same size of store and car parking spaces as is being proposed is also already in place. Should planning permission be given it is anticipated that the store will open in late 2022/early 2023, depending on the approval process.

The supermarket will use a variety of soft natural colours in the construction including natural stonework, in keeping with and sympathetic to the local environment.

Mark Taylor, Head of Property Acquisitions for Morrisons said: “Morrisons are excited to deliver a new purpose built foodstore for the residents of Stonehaven. This exciting partnership with FM Group’s Ury Estate site will create valued local employment and bring our much-loved approach to food making and grocery retailing to the local community of Stonehaven.

"High quality award-winning fresh food is at the heart of everything we do daily, supporting the Scottish agricultural sector is fundamental for our local supply chains. Morrisons currently source a wide variety of produce from across Scotland, including their Aberdeenshire meat processing facility at Turriff.”