Portlethen firm has sights set on further growth

A Portlethen painting and decorating specialist is celebrating a successful first year in business which has seen its headcount nearly quadruple.

Bespoke Decorators has ramped up recruitment to grow its team from four to 14 within the past six months – nearly double its original target to create eight jobs in the first year.

The firm, launched in January, was established to meet demand for quality workmanship within the north-east’s commercial and industrial sectors.

This approach has paid dividends with Bespoke Decorators having secured several commercial contracts and completed new build and building extension projects across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Tayside.

The company previously secured a year-long deal with a leading north-east housebuilder to prepare 40 homes for entry, with work continuing to progress well.

As a result of this level of demand, the business has hired 12 decorators and two Ames tapers as well as investing in new equipment, vehicles and livery.

Now, the company is looking to extend its reach into Angus and Tayside, with director Brian Kerr keen to explore opportunities to grow the business in his hometown of Dundee and expects to open a dedicated office with store facilities during 2020.

Brian has 20 years’ industry experience and previously worked as senior contracts manager for a large, independent contractor.

He said: “It’s been an incredible first year in business for Bespoke Decorators and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers who have supported us as a new business.

“We have been hugely encouraged by the level of demand for our services, which has led to creating a significant number of new jobs. This growth in the team has also meant that we have been able to accept and deliver larger-scale projects, often at short notice.

“Over the past 12 months, we have learnt a great deal about business and used these experiences to improve how we do things so that we can remain sustainable for years to come. This has also given me the confidence to invest back into the company and our team.

“Coming from Dundee, I still have family in the city and know the area well. I’m optimistic that we will be warmly received by businesses there who appreciate work ethic and a high level of customer service.”