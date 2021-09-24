Ross marks business’s third anniversary with customer service award

Ross Walker received a diamond rating from online ratings platform Trustist. Pic: Stewart Turkington

The 47-year-old, who previously worked in the oil and gas industry, received a diamond rating from online ratings platform Trustist having gained a clean sweep of more than 300 maximum five-star customer reviews.

Ross said: “It’s been an eventful first few years in business to say the least, given the challenges presented by a global pandemic, but this Trustist award gives me great confidence in the future.

“It’s confirmation that I’m delivering a great service, one that’s really appreciated, as there’s no higher praise than from those who matter most, your clients.

“It’s a real honour to be recognised by Trustist in its Top Performing Franchisee category, and I’m extremely proud to receive a diamond rating.”

Ross, who enjoyed an 18-year career in the oil and gas sector, latterly as a technical support engineer, launched the franchised business to fulfil a long-held ambition to become his own boss.

Having just begun to establish Ovenu Stonehaven, Ross mothballed the business for the first few months of the pandemic - instead volunteering to deliver prescription drugs in the area on behalf of the town’s two pharmacies.

He also suspended operations for four months this year in line with Scotland’s lockdown rules.

“Despite all the disruption, I’ve a healthy order book and the business continues to grow, thanks to repeat custom and plenty of new customers,” he added.

Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of Ovenu, said: “Many congratulations to Ross on the third anniversary of his business, which despite the difficulties of the past 18 month, goes from strength to strength.

"This award is a testament to his hard work and dedication in delivering a top-quality service.”

Nigel Apperley, chief executive of Trustist, added: “It is important to recognise that individual franchisees like Ross play a huge part in building a good reputation for an overall brand.”