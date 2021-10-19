Royal seal of approval for Laurencekirk centre

HRH The Princess Royal opens the extension of the Cargill Centre

The expansion of the Cargill Centre began in September 2019 and what should have taken ten months to complete ultimately took two years due to Covid-19 delays.

HRH The Princess Royal joined Ringlink staff, trainees, and VIPs for a tour of the old and new facilities to celebrate the landmark achievement of the business, before unveiling a plaque commemorating the opening of the new extension.

Ringlink Managing Director, Graham Bruce said that the expansion will support continued growth of Ringlink which provides machinery hire, along with labour and training, and it will play an important role in tackling the current labour crisis.

“The Board approved the significant investment to expand the Cargill Centre, doubling the size of the facilities so that we can continue to operate efficiently and strengthen all aspects of the business, with a focus on providing additional value and services that are in the best interests of our membership for the foreseeable future.”

Ringlink Chairman, James Porter welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to the premises by saying: “We are a pragmatic, practical, hard-working, and dare I say it, an outspoken bunch on occasion.

"It is therefore a great pleasure and honour to welcome such a kindred spirit here to open the new office today.

“It’s been a long-term goal to open a dedicated training centre and, following the increasing skills and labour shortage, there must be a greater focus on continuous learning so that businesses not only survive but thrive.”

The newly enhanced centre together with the acquisition of the land-based training centre sees just over £1million invested by this forward thinking co-operative which will undoubtedly offer endless opportunities for the local community and for skills development throughout Scotland.