Simply the best – that’s The Quayside

Scotland’s top fish and chip restaurant is officially in the Mearns.

The Quayside in Gourdon received the accolade as part of the 2020 National Fish and Chip Awards.

Organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10 billion UK seafood industry, the awards are the country’s premier awards for fish and chip businesses.

The Quayside will now compete against nine other finalists for the chance to take home the coveted title of the UK’s best fish and chip restaurant.

The restaurant award category is open to all fish and chip businesses with a sit-in restaurant at the main business location.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “We have 10 of these exceptional restaurants represented in this list.

“Each is a credit to our industry and we wish them all good luck in the final round of judging.”

Judges will undertake the last visits to each of the restaurants for mystery dining assessments.

The UK’s best fish and chip restaurant will be named on January 23 at an awards ceremony in London.