SSEN Distribution announces additional £3.5m of support for communities impacted by Storm Arwen

SSEN Distribution has announced an additional £3.5m in funding for network and community resilience

Further collaboration will take place between SSEN, industry partners and Ofgem to ensure the ambition for improved network and community resilience can be defined and realised through established industry approaches.

More immediately, SSEN recognises the significant impact of the storm on customers and communities in the north east of Scotland. In addition to the £4.8m in enhanced compensation it has already provided above statutory levels, the network operator has agreed voluntarily to establish a further £3.5m of funding to support network and community resilience.

SSEN Director of Operations, Mark Rough, said: “We have already taken steps to improve our response through listening to our customers and will continue to implement any and all learnings for future events. The additional £3.5m in funding will support this aim, helping improve our operational response and support community members, particularly those most vulnerable, improve their own resilience.

“We will now work collaboratively with industry, community partners and policy makers to ensure the recommendations are appropriately reviewed, implemented and, where necessary, supported through the regulatory framework.”