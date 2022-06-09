SSEN Distribution announces additional £3.5m of support for communities impacted by Storm Arwen

Further collaboration will take place between SSEN, industry partners and Ofgem to ensure the ambition for improved network and community resilience can be defined and realised through established industry approaches.
More immediately, SSEN recognises the significant impact of the storm on customers and communities in the north east of Scotland. In addition to the £4.8m in enhanced compensation it has already provided above statutory levels, the network operator has agreed voluntarily to establish a further £3.5m of funding to support network and community resilience.
SSEN Director of Operations, Mark Rough, said: “We have already taken steps to improve our response through listening to our customers and will continue to implement any and all learnings for future events. The additional £3.5m in funding will support this aim, helping improve our operational response and support community members, particularly those most vulnerable, improve their own resilience.
“We will now work collaboratively with industry, community partners and policy makers to ensure the recommendations are appropriately reviewed, implemented and, where necessary, supported through the regulatory framework.”
Since the storm, SSEN has played a collaborative role in all reviews into its response, alongside conducting its own extensive customer and stakeholder research. As a result of this engagement, key improvements have already been made to core customer and public communications processes and enhanced data flows with local resilience partnerships. SSEN will now seek to implement any further lessons learned for the coming winter and beyond.