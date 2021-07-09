Stewart Milne Homes unveils new range of homes
Stewart Milne Homes has unveiled a new range of homes designed to meet the changing needs of today’s homeowners.
The new ‘Villages’ range was completed during Covid-19 lockdown, with the collection of 31 beautifully designed homes created with a new way of living at the forefront of the mind.
The first showhomes from the new range have just opened, showcasing the five-bedroom Nairn at Dunnottar Park
in Stonehaven
Many of the homes also have the option for a home office on the ground floor and there are larger windows throughout to ensure the home is flooded with natural light. Visit www.stewartmilnehomes.com