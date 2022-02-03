Stonehaven Cafe approved

Visitors and residents of Stonehaven will soon be able to enjoy lunch or a sweet treat by the harbour as plans for a new café have been given the go-ahead.

Mr Donald Junnier had applied to Aberdeenshire Council last year seeking permission to change the use of a joinery workshop at the town’s Old Pier.

Local authority planners approved the application stating that the scale and design of the external changes were “appropriate” to the existing building, surrounding properties and wider Stonehaven Conservation Area.

They added that the new kitchen extraction system to be installed would control noise and odour ensuring the cafe would not have any adverse impacts on nearby residents.

Following approval the workshop, located next to the Backies car park, will be transformed to provide an indoor seating area to serve 16 customers alongside a kitchen, serving area and accessible toilet.

An outdoor seating area will also be formed with seating for an additional 16 customers while a servery hatch will be constructed to allow visitors to purchase food and drinks without entering the café building itself.

The building was originally used as an equipment storage and repair unit by a commercial fishing business but it was turned into a joinery workshop in 2014 to produce doors, windows and various furniture items.

The existing building structure will be retained but the walls and roof will be insulated to meet current regulations.

Project agent Richard Dingwall Architects said the proposal would keep the site in “effective use” and add to the “vitality and viability” of the Stonehaven harbour area.

They added that the development would create a number of part and full-time jobs while expanding the amenities available for use by Stonehaven residents and visitors alike.

The new café will serve a selection of soups, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, cakes and ice cream.

It is expected to be open seven days a week between the hours of 7.30am to 6pm.