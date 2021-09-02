Stonehaven company makes finals for the third time

KelDecor painting and decorating was established by Gemma Kelly in 2015.

In 2019 she won Best Trades Person in Angus region at the Scottish Business Awards and was also a finalist for all Scottish regions in the grand final, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

KelDecor has been a finalist in the trade awards twice before and Gemma found out this week that she has also been nominated as a ‘Rising Star’ within the North East Scotland construction industry.

Primarily, KelDecor is a decorating copany, however in November last year they opened up a workshop at Hydswells in Stonehaven where they have a spray booth set up for professional kitchen and furniture refinishing which has proved to be a huge success.

Gemma said: “In previous years, as a finalist at the Trade Awards, I’ve lost out to large companies or Rhodes who work for large companies.

"Winning would mean so much for my small Stonehaven-based company and I would hope that it would inspire other young women thinking about a career within the trades.

"I could not have done any of this without the support of my family and also my returning and new clients.”

A total of 37 finalists will go head-to-head at this year’s virtual event which will take place on October 8.