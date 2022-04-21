Stonehaven food business welcomes fourth generation to board of directors

Scottish ingredients manufacturer Macphie Ltd announced the appointment of Ed Widdowson, nephew of current chairman Alastair Macphie, to the executive board. Mr Widdowson started at Macphie in 2017 and has been promoted to the role of site director.

Prior to joining Macphie, he spent eight years working in sales and marketing for Procter & Gamble brands including Gillette, Pampers and Oral B before becoming head of UK sales for Duracell. In his new position, he will oversee the development of Macphie’s Aberdeenshire manufacturing facility in line with commercial ambitions and growing sustainability agenda.

Headquartered on the 2,000-acre Glenbervie Estate, Macphie Ltd has been in the family since 1928 when Ed’s great great uncle set up a craft bakery in the central belt.

Ed Widdowson with his uncle Alastair Macphie

Mr Widdowson’s grandfather Stewart Macphie took over in 1973 when he moved the business to Glenbervie and the it began producing its own range of bakery and foodservice ingredients. The business now has a staff of almost 250 employees and a turnover of over £60million.

Speaking of the appointment, Alastair Macphie said: “Ed brings fresh enthusiasm to our leadership team and I’m delighted to see the next generation of our family supporting the growth of this business. He has been instrumental in driving our business forward over the last two years against an assortment of challenges.

“Ed has also been a key player in maintaining our status as a B Corporation and is committed to driving sustainable, profitable growth that provides jobs and wealth in the local area.

"With Ed’s commercial background, drive for operational excellence, and passion for the local community, he brings a strong, diverse skillset to our board under the direction of CEO Andy Stapley.”

Mr Widdowson said: “Having worked with various teams since joining, I have gained invaluable experience of the way we do things, and the dedicated people behind the scenes who make it all happen.