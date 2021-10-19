Stonehaven woman scoops top spot at Trades Awards 2021
A Stonehaven woman has been named Tradesperson of the Year at this year’s Trades Awards.
Gemma Kelly, who runs Keldecor, beat off stiff competition to take the accolade at the awards which were held virtually on October 8.
Gemma started the business in 2015 and four years later won best trades person in Angus region at the Scottish Business Awards and was a finalist for all Scottish regions at the grand final.
Keldecor has been a finalist in the Trade Awards twice before, making it third time lucky for Gemma. She has also been nominated as a ‘Rising Star’ within the North East Scotland’s construction industry.
Primarily Keldecor is a decorating company, however in November last year Gemma opened up a workshop in Hydswells, where she has a spray booth set up for professional kitchen and furniture refinishing, which has been a growing success.
Gemma told us: “Previous years as a finalist at the the Trade Awards I’ve lost out to large companies or those who work for large companies. Winning would mean so much for my small Stonehaven-based company and I would hope that it would inspire other young woman thinking about a career with the trades."
Following on from her success, she added: “I’m absolutely over the moon. It’s such a lovely feeling to be recognised as a “rising star” in the construction industry by some of the biggest names not only in the north east but the whole of Scotland. I can’t thank all my clients, subcontractors friends and family enough for their support over the last six years.”