Stonehaven woman scoops top spot at Trades Awards 2021

Gemma has made it third time lucky at this year’s awards.

Gemma Kelly, who runs Keldecor, beat off stiff competition to take the accolade at the awards which were held virtually on October 8.

Gemma started the business in 2015 and four years later won best trades person in Angus region at the Scottish Business Awards and was a finalist for all Scottish regions at the grand final.

Keldecor has been a finalist in the Trade Awards twice before, making it third time lucky for Gemma. She has also been nominated as a ‘Rising Star’ within the North East Scotland’s construction industry.

Primarily Keldecor is a decorating company, however in November last year Gemma opened up a workshop in Hydswells, where she has a spray booth set up for professional kitchen and furniture refinishing, which has been a growing success.

Gemma told us: “Previous years as a finalist at the the Trade Awards I’ve lost out to large companies or those who work for large companies. Winning would mean so much for my small Stonehaven-based company and I would hope that it would inspire other young woman thinking about a career with the trades."