The Bay joins seafood charity in highlight local sustainable seafood

The Bay Fish and Chip shop in Stonehaven is urging staycationers to try local seafood.

The Marine Stewardship Council, global standard setter for sustainable seafood, has launched an online map which showcases sustainable fisheries in the UK and Ireland, along with information about the different species, history and fishing methods.

There are 17 brand new pages, with information about each MSC certified sustainable fishery from across the UK and Ireland.

Calum Richardson, owner of the Bay fish and chip shop, the first chippy to serve MSC certified Scottish haddock, said: “We wanted to offer our customers Scottish haddock and the fishery’s MSC certification reassured us that in doing so, we would be helping to protect fish stocks and the long-term livelihoods of Scottish fishing communities.

"Our customers are looking for sustainable, local fish and chips and I am proud to source from a sustainable, well-managed fishery.”

Katie Keay, MSC Senior Fisheries Outreach Manager, UK & Ireland, said: “We’re really excited to launch this map, showing exactly where and how sustainable seafood across the UK and Ireland is fished. We hope it will encourage seafood lovers to try out different species when on holidays across the UK this year.

"Fishermen work extremely hard to ensure we have sustainable seafood to enjoy and it’s great to be able to support them by choosing the blue MSC label whether dining out or when shopping for seafood.”

Restaurateur Mitch Tonks, said: “I love to source local wherever possible across my restaurants and this map will make it easier for diners to find out about different sustainable species when on holiday this year.”

Cornish chef, food photographer and author James Strawbridge added: “For me there is nothing better to cook with than local seafood; it’s healthy, fresh and delicious and makes a chef’s job easy.”