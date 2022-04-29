International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met American ambassador Katherine Lai for a second transatlantic dialogue.

UK ministers have worked with Joe Biden’s administration to eliminate whisky tariffs introduced when Donald Trump was in power.

It was confirmed last summer that the crippling trade barriers would be suspended for five years.

Now both countries are aiming to make it “cheaper and easier” for Scottish firms to do business with US companies.

The meeting is the second transatlantic dialogue following talks held in Baltimore recently.

It’s estimated up to a quarter of Scotland’s exports go across the Atlantic to the United States.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie welcomed the group to Enpro Subsea in his constituency.

He said: “The North East is the engine room of the Scottish economy, and technologies developed here will inform global industry. Products which originate here like food and drink are hugely popular in the US, with a market that can only grow.

"The end of the hugely punitive whisky tariff was welcome news for distilleries of all sizes in my constituency.

"We are in a new era of co-operation with the US and I’m delighted to show Ms Lai what we do in this part of Scotland.”

Ms Trevelyan said: “This dialogue gives us a platform to explore more modern, digital ways of trading.

“It will identify and resolve barriers to trade to make it cheaper and easier for businesses in Scotland and throughout the UK to do business with our US friends.

“As two leaders in green innovation, it also gives us the opportunity to harness trade to tackle shared challenges such as climate change.”