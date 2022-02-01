Waves battered many sea fronts all weekend.

SSEN had staff on red alert all weekend to respond to Storm Malik as it also went into readiness for Storm Corrie, which followed hot on the heels of Saturday’s stormy weather.

The energy company said teams had been strategically placed for its north of Scotland licence area as they continued to respond to the significant damage caused to network infrastructure following the impact of Storm Malik which hit the area on Saturday.

The energy giant was also prepared for the arrival of Storm Corrie, the second weather front to hit the north of Scotland in two days, with storm force winds forecast to impact the Western Isles and West Highlands before tracking east and subsiding in the early hours of Monday morning.

SSEN’s teams continue to make good progress restoring power to customers who remain off supply following the extreme weather events, which caused well in excess of 200 faults on SSEN’s high voltage network.

Power has been successfully restored to around 55,000 customers, with around 18,000 customers currently still off supply. The main areas which continue to be affected are rural Aberdeenshire, with some customers in Angus, the Highlands, the Moray Coast and Perthshire.

A woman has died after being hit by a falling tree as strong winds battered the area.

Police Scotland confirmed that the 60-year-old woman was fatally wounded by an uprooted tree in Aberdeen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called to Deveron Road in Aberdeen around 10.30am on Saturday January 29 to reports of a sudden death of a 60-year-old woman."

On Saturday morning, STV weather presenter Sean Batty tweeted: "Had an extreme gust of 147mph recorded on the Cairngorm summit an hour ago."