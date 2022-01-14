Aberdeenshire libraries offer home education resources

Children learning at home can benefit from public library resources.

They can now access enhanced provision from public library resources.

Recognising some of the challenges faced by families and carers, Live Life Aberdeenshire libraries have introduced a ‘home education lending facility’ to assist creative and varied learning.

The new facility allows parents, guardians and carers to borrow many of the resources that teachers and schools across Aberdeenshire have access to.

This includes the ability to borrow up to 50 books and 20 audiobooks at any given time, access to Curricular Resource Kits, Early Years Collections, Story Sacks and Reading Group collections.