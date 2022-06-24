Aberdeenshire pupils show their business acumen in climate change challenge

Finn Reid and Dave Brown from Dunnottar.

P7 pupils from HIllside School in Portlethen and Dunnottar School in Stonehaven joined with those from Ashley Road Primary in Aberdeen to take part in the challenge run by the University of Aberdeen Business School and supported by retailer Geek Retreat.

As part of a seven-month project the pupils were asked to think about what makes a good game before building a business case outlining how their game would work and its unique selling point, as well as its name, logo and slogan.

They conducted market research, looking at existing competitors and outlined how they would go about marketing their games to their target audience. They were also asked to consider what an advert for it would look like.

The ideas and prototypes were then put before a judging panel from the Business School, as well as Scott Leslie and Chris Robertson of Geek Retreat, the retailer, gaming café and events hub on Union Street, Aberdeen.

Winning teams from each of the schools were selected and invited for a tour of the University’s Old Aberdeen grounds.

Pam Cumming, school engagement officer at the Business School, said: “We were blown away by the high standard set by each of the groups that took part in this competition. The students took the brief on board and really got creative."

Dunnottar School’s winning entry was ‘ECO-SIM’, created by pupils Dave Brown and Finn Reid. Finn said: "I really enjoyed doing the research part of the competition and finding out more about climate change. It was very interesting."

Dave added: "My favourite part of the day was the campus tour. I loved seeing all the different buildings and going in the lifts."

Scott Leslie said: “I know that board games, as well as many group activities, are a real way to develop social, economic and strategic thought processes. Many of these pupils engaged with that and have shown exciting enthusiasm.”