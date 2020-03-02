Aberdeenshire’s young cyclists urged to be safe

Pupils who cycle to and from school are being reminded they need to be safe and be seen during the winter months.

Although it is starting to become a little brighter in the mornings, and afternoon daylight is lasting a bit longer, Aberdeenshire Council is encouraging both children and their parents to remain focused on safety at all times.

There have been reports of youngsters riding to school without appropriate lights or even cycle helmets, which has given real cause for concern.

The council points out it is illegal not to have lights if cycling in the hours of darkness.

As soon as the sun has set, cyclists need to ensure they remain visible with lights as well as reflectors.

In order to ensure pupils can continue to enjoy their healthy ride to and from school, the local authority is urging parents to make children as visible as possible in low light conditions.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who is chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “We must stress that when riding at night, the law states you must always use a working white front light and red backlight, plus a red rear reflector.

“Sadly, we have heard of instances when pupils have been attending school – some on new bikes they received at Christmas – without the appropriate lights.

“Similarly, some children are also cycling without a helmet and I would urge parents to ensure their children are suitably equipped to go out cycling safely.”