Bervie young artist rewarded for superb talent

Belbhinn Baker took the overall primary prize with her image of a plump pheasant in the competition, run by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Open to all pupils, the brief was to create a piece of art depicting a species of British game of wildlife in its natural habitat. Any medium was allowed and originality encouraged.

Almost 500 entries were received from 24 different schools, many of these being individual entries done from home.

Belbhinn was invited to Finzean Hall last week for a prize giving and she was able to tell the audience including their families and friends a little about why she chose her subject and how she had gone about creating her image.

Belbhinn’s prize is a visit for her whole class to a farm local to her school organised by The Royal Northern Countryside Initiative plus an estate visit for her whole class organised by the Grampian Moorland Group.

She also wins an art workshop with Mel Shand and a collection of art prizes including books and materials.

Iona Laing, organiser of the competition on behalf of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust said: “It was very special to be able to host a prize giving event after the last 18 months of restrictions.

"The atmosphere was lovely, a very supportive crowd came to celebrate the youngsters’ work. There is so much local talent. Thank you to the Grampian Moorland Group who sponsored the event this year, they have been a very valuable addition.”

“At the end of the day, for us, everyone who has taken part is a winner, all these pupils have done a bit of research into their local species and learnt from the experience, they just have to continue this interest and will learn so much on the way about the need to protect the environment and British game and wildlife.”

All winning entries will be published on the GWCT website and GWCT Scotland Events page and shared with the Grampian Moorland Group and RNCI for all to see.