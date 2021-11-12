Dunnotar pupils ahead of the game on climate change

Pam Cumming, schools’ engagement officer at the Business School

Led by the University of Aberdeen Business School, the project will see one lucky group have their design promoted and potentially used to educate others.

Primary seven youngsters at Dunnottar School were the first to take part in the competition last week. They participated in a workshop looking at the issue of climate change and how organisations like the University are engaged in reducing emissions in their own operations as well as nurturing the next generation of green business leaders.

The pupils were then tasked with using their knowledge and understanding of climate change to design a game which could help educate others. They developed their networking and marketing skills to carry out some market research, discussed the importance that games have in developing skill sets and what makes a good game, then came up with their own ideas based on what would educate their chosen target audience.

The final challenge was to take part in a Dragon’s Den-style presentation showcasing their ideas to the ‘judges’.

Pam Cumming, schools’ engagement officer at the Business School, said: “With COP26 taking place in Scotland everyone is talking climate change. How can we save our planet?

“It was a privilege delivering this workshop to such enthusiastic young people. They engaged fully with the project and developed their employability skillset to create and present their ideas of a game that would educate others. From computer games or altering games already in existence to coming up with their own, the pupils certainly had very creative ideas.”