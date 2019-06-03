Fettercairn pupils’ boost for charity

An enterprising venture by Fettercairn School pupils has been voted a resounding success.

The youngsters raised more than £200 for Contact the Elderly.

The cash came from the proceeds of a recent coffee afternoon, an event that rounded off the school’s Health Week.

More than 20 pupils, including youngsters from the school’s enterprise group, plus representatives of the parent council, were involved in the initiative to boost funds for the charity, which aims to ease loneliness among older people through regular Sunday afternoon tea parties.

The idea of a fundraising event was suggested by one of the parents, Arlene Dickson, who is also a volunteer driver with the national charity, which has two groups in Laurencekirk and several guests from Fettercairn.

The children were involved in all aspects of planning the event involving the sourcing donated goods, advertising the event and personally inviting residents from the local sheltered housing complex to attend.

And on the day, their hard work was rewarded with an impressive turnout of around 60 guests.

Teacher Ian Cormack, who runs the enterprise group, said: “We had a lovely time hosting the coffee afternoon for Contact the Elderly and it was a great way to end our Health Week. “All pupils involved did a fantastic job and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“We would like to thank the Fettercairn Parent Council, MacPhies of Glenbervie, Tesco Montrose and everyone else who contributed and was involved in the event.”

Contact the Elderly Support Officer Caroline Peter said: “What a special afternoon we had.

“It was wonderful to see the youngsters so committed to helping our charity and really great to see the inter-action between the generations.

“Fundraising and volunteers are vital to our work and we’re very grateful to the pupils and everyone involved.

“Their efforts will help us continue to tackle social isolation among the older generation and we’re delighted the money they raised will be used locally.”

Contact the Elderly has more than 130 groups across Scotland, including a number in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

To find out more about becoming a guest or volunteer of Contact the Elderly in Aberdeenshire, contact Caroline Peter on 01561 405011, or caroline.peter@contact-the-elderly.org.uk.