Former Portlethen Academy teacher wins national award
A former Portlethen Academy teacher has been recognised for his dedication to physics.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:17 pm
Stephen Dempsey, who taught at the academy for three years, was among the winners who received this year’s Teacher of Physics Award from the Institute of Physics.
Currently teacher at Turriff Academy, Mr Dempsey, who began teaching in 1978, said he felt ‘honoured and humble’ that this was how his peers in the profession regarded him and his contribution to physics teaching, not just in school but in the professional subject network as well.
As an award winner Mr Dempsey has received a Caithness glass paperweight and a cash prize.