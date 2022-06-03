Glenbervie pupils host special community cafe to celebrate Jubilee

The community café event was part of the school’s social enterprise

Held on school grounds, the attendees enjoyed a jubilee-themed social gathering with cakes and a cuppa.

The café saw an excellent turnout of people – including Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire Alastair Macphie – who praised the initiative.

The community café event was part of the school’s social enterprise and all aspects of the event have been carefully planned and set up by pupils themselves.

The aim of the social enterprise café is to allow members of the community the opportunity to come into the school and meet with friends in a welcoming and affordable environment.

The café also provides the pupils with valuable skills which will prepare them for the world of work.

This includes planning, advertising, communication skills, handling money, serving customers and baking.

Glenbervie Primary School has been running a successful community café as part of the school’s involvement with the Social Enterprise Academy since 2019.

Previous profits have been donated to Stoney Cares, which provides Christmas lunch for people in Stonehaven who might be on their own.

In more recent years, the profits have been put back into the community café pot to sustain the community’s social and well-being activity and reduce isolation in the village.

Commenting on the initiative, Headteacher, Jenny Glennie, said: “It’s been amazing to see the creativity of all the pupils involved in the community café.

"When Covid-19 hit, they simply adapted and came up with a new solution to bring their café to the community.

"Getting a flavour of what it’s like running a business at an early age makes them both driven and proud of their work.

“A fundamental component of education is encouraging young people to believe that they can make a difference in their communities and the Social Enterprise Schools programme helps bring that to life.