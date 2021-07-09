Independent school among best in UK

Lathallan, is an extraordinary co-ed day and boarding school

The Independent School Parent magazine announced the shortlist at the start of July having received a record number of nominations from hundreds of schools across the UK.

Lathallan has been shortlisted for the category ‘Small Independent School of the Year’, in terms of adapting during the pandemic and their core task of preparing pupils for life in a challenging and demanding world.

Lathallan, is an extraordinary co-ed day and boarding school where 192 pupils between the ages of five and 18 are exposed to unrivalled outdoor learning opportunities. The school is pushing forwards with a focus on protecting the environment and sustainability to educate young people on climate change but also provide a learning environment that stimulates and supports their mental health and wellbeing.

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, recently spoke to Lathallan pupils at the school’s annual Presentation Day. He said:

“Lathallan School has recently achieved its 5th Eco-Schools Green Flag Award and I am delighted to see the work it is doing to prepare, inspire and empower it’s pupils to take action on climate change.

“With COP 26 taking place later this year and the race to net zero carbon emissions, education is vital to help our young people make the right choices and chose the best actions to create a better world – for people, for the wildlife that is so intertwined with the survival of our own species, and for our planet.”

Headmaster of Lathallan School, Richard Toley, said:

“We are delighted to have been shortlisted for The Independent School of Year Awards. When lockdown hit last year, we were forced to flex our approach at pace and our school community pulled together to ensure our Lathallan school experience continued to help our young people reach their full potential. Our pupils are truly remarkable individuals with real resilience and this is recognition of their achievements in a year like no other.”