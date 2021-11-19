Investment in Stonehaven schools confirmed

The council says the goal is to continue to invest in the local authority’s learning estate in a way that maximises benefits for children and young people, both now and for future generations.

Councillors agreed to prioritise funding and add the project to the Capital Plan for completion in 2025 at their meeting of Full Council.

The goal is to continue to invest in the local authority’s learning estate in a way that maximises benefits for children and young people, both now and for future generations.

The scope of the proposal for Stonehaven has been extended to include Carronhill School.

The idea is that Carronhill could enjoy a new building alongside Dunnottar Primary, potentially in the grounds of Mackie Academy, and all three schools would retain their own identity and head teachers.

Provost and Full Council chair Cllr Bill Howatson explained: “Making Carronhill part of the proposed new development would enable us to deliver new state-of-the-art, fully accessible, inclusive facilities in a similar way to our other schools that support children and young people

with complex additional needs.

“Continuing to invest in our learning estate is our priority for the council, noting the hugely positive feedback from families, young people and staff benefiting from our new facilities elsewhere in Aberdeenshire. Please rest assured that local communities will always have a lead role in shaping proposals and we are still at a very early stage in these developments.”

Councillors are already taking note of the apprehension voiced by some groups in the Stonehaven area. While it is correct that Mackie Academy would not be replaced as part of these proposals, it doesn’t mean this won’t be possible in years to come.

Access to playing fields on this site for the wider community would be retained, and it is hoped the new development would make access easier – by way of new car parking and walking routes.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Learning Estates team is recognised nationally for their first-class approach to delivering new schools. They developed the Aberdeenshire Primary Design Brief in 2012, drawing from best practice around the world and feedback from school staff and

pupils.

This has been updated twice since, following evaluation of newly delivered schools, lessons learned from projects and evolving education practice.

Deputy Provost and vice-chair Cllr Ron McKail added: “Discussions with parents began recently as part of a long-term engagement process. We are committed to ensuring all stakeholders have opportunities to learn more about proposals and provide feedback to

shape plans as matters progress.

“We know sometimes communities have differing views and that’s ok; it’s our job to assess and balance all feedback. But I would say our Learning Estates team is second-to-none and I would urge you to engage fully with them and contribute to supporting the best possible

outcomes for our children and young people.”