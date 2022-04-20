Join in the clean-up at Laurencekirk School

Can you help with the clean-up?

Nature coach Dorota Kiedrowska is organising the voluntary clean-up on the weekend of April 22/23 as part of a fundraiser for the local children’s charity ‘Sticks and Stones’ Therapeutic Forest School, which suffered catastrophic damage in the storms at the beginning of this year.

Dorota has set up a justgiving page in a bid raise £500 for the cause, and so far secured £125.

She explained: “Continuous storms from December 2021 and beginning of 2022 have completely destroyed "Sticks and Stones" Therapeutic Forest School, which have been supporting many children, schools and families from wide local area for the last five years.

"The Forest School provides nurturing, non-judgemental environment and vital specialist support, with clinical psychologist and other professionals on site, for those who struggle in mainstream education, children with additional support needs and trauma, adoptive families, home schooling groups and public in general.

"They were a safe haven for a vital woodland community of nature-loving children and adults.

"’Sticks and Stones’ were operating throughout the year, rain or shine, teaching woodwork, bushcraft, wildlife facts and ID, foraging, tool and survival skills, including making fire and cooking food and lots more. The site was sometimes hired for outdoor birthday parties.

"The storms abruptly put it to an end, however the staff and volunteers have been working tirelessly to clear the damage in the forest and bring the place back to safe and usable conditions and reopen it to a collective of practitioners for a wide range of services, activities and events.

"They need to rebuild a robust shelter over the fire pit and put their volunteers through a chainsaw certification. They would also appreciate a yurt as an additional shelter from wet and cold.”