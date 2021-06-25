Karen is new head teacher at Dunnottar

Karen Johnstone says she is excited to be involved and taking the school forward

She was head teacher of Johnshaven Primary School and succeeds Lisa Williams when she begins her new role in August.

Speaking about her appointment, Karen said: “I am excited and delighted to be the head teacher of Dunnottar School. I have been for a visit round the school. I am excited to be involved and taking the school forward. The school is about to have a rebuild of nursery and eventually the school itself. It is exciting to know I will be involved in that too.”

She added: “I am a very passionate person about what I do. I am confident I am the right person for the role. My own professional learning to date and my own experience of being a head teacher has been hugely positive.”

Karen started teaching in 2009 after completing her PGDE and had her probationary teaching year at Alford Primary School. She then became a teacher at Kintore Primary School for a year. She then spent five years as a class teacher at Aboyne Primary School and then for the next two years she worked as a depute head with a remit for additional support for learning, also at Aboyne Primary. She then moved near Stonehaven and as a result became head teacher of Johnshaven Primary School.

Speaking about what inspired her to become a teacher, she said: “I have wanted to be a teacher since I was three-years-old. I had a bit of a tough time as a child because of my own family circumstances and that led me not quite getting the grades I needed to get when I was going through secondary school, so I went a different route.

"I went through a course of hospitality management. I worked abroad. Met my husband and had children. All along I always wanted to be a teacher. As a parent I worked with schools, I was the chairperson of the parent council, the voluntary manager of the playgroup, I was fundraising for Befriend a Child, basically I connected myself to children any way I could at some point knowing I would be doing my course in teaching.”