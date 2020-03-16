Lathallan appoints Junior School head

Lathallan has announced the new head of its Junior School.

Pamela Hossick’s appointment follows the retirement of Jackie Collins and James Ferrier from Lathallan senior leadership.

Both had nearly two decades of service at the Johnshaven-based school.

Having worked at Lathallan for 11 years, including a year as acting assistant head of the Junior School, Mrs Hossick will assume the post in August.

She believes her long-established Lathallan links will be an asset to the new role.

Mrs Hossick, whose children Becky and Murray attended the school, said: “The opportunity to apply for head of Junior School was one I couldn’t allow to pass by.

“The Lathallan community is one I have belonged to both as a parent and a teacher.

“The nurturing and welcoming ethos, the opportunities for learning in different contexts, the pupils, parents and staff all combine to provide an inspiring learning environment.

“It will be a privilege to lead the Junior School towards its 100th year.”

A talented musician, Mrs Hossick previously worked as a secondary music teacher and visiting music specialist in primary schools across Aberdeenshire.

She joined Lathallan in 2009, initially as a music teacher, but diversified into primary school teaching after completing a postgraduate certificate in learning and development through Aberdeen University nine years ago.

Lathallan offers places for nursery, junior and senior school pupils.