Lathallan School pupils showcase their photography skills

Photos taken by Lathallan School pupils have been on display at Johnshaven Heritage Hub.

On Friday afternoons at Lathallan School, senior pupils can choose to swap their academic lessons for a variety of different personal development opportunities, known as Personal Development Afternoons (PDA).

One of those on offer is photography, and for the next six days, an exhibition of the students’ work will be on display at Johnshaven Heritage Hub to celebrate the work of ten young amateur photographers.

Lathallan School Art Teacher Rebecca Park said: “It has been fantastic to see these pupils develop their photography skills over time.

"Each week pupils have been given a different theme such as reflection, water and face pareidolia.

"On a number of occasions, they've been given props to work with such as mirrors or still life objects and they've learnt how to create interesting compositions.”

She added: “We are lucky to have the amazing grounds at Lathallan and also the beautiful village of Johnshaven to inspire us!”

Lathallan pupil Jero de Guzman, 17, said: “I’ve done Photography as a PDA option on and off for my whole school career.

"As a whole, Photography has given me a great opportunity to explore the school grounds and work on my creative side through my photos.

"I always look forward to the Photography Exhibition, because it gives everyone something to work towards.”

Lathallan pupil Charlotte Marshall, 11, from Gourdon secured an Art Scholarship at the Lathallan this year.

She said: "I have always been interested in anything to do with art, so when I saw the option for photography I thought I would give it a go.

“I am really enjoying my time at Lathallan school.

"So far one of my favourite subjects has been photography and I look forward to taking snapshots around the school grounds and in the local village of Johnshaven on Fridays.

"I love photography and I can't wait to showcase my work.”

Johnshaven Heritage Hub is run by the local heritage society.

Funded by grants from the Scottish Government, the Heritage Lottery Fund and Aberdeenshire European Fisheries Fund, the restored building was opened in 2014.

Donald Marr, Chair of Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Society said: "This is the sixth year we have hosted the Lathallan School Photography Exhibition.

"It is an ideal venue for the students to display their creative and photographic skills to the public and a wonderful opportunity to be able to share with our local community too.

"We know that the pupils are central to the planning, construction and presentation of the show in a true to life experience and it is open for the enjoyment of all.”

Mr Marr added: "The younger pupils at Johnshaven Primary School also really enjoy their visits as part of their art curriculum.”

Lathallan School is a co-educational day and boarding school for junior and senior pupils, located at Brotherton Castle at Johnshaven.