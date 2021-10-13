Lathallan School wins national Independent School of the Year Award

The introduction of alpacas (pictured with pupil Michael Ubiebor) to the school's farm makes Lathallan a unique place to learn.

The winners of the awards were announced during a virtual ceremony last Thursday.

The online event was hosted by Dr Helen Wright, international education adviser and past Vice Chair of the Independent Schools Council (ISC), supported by a panel of 14 judges which included leading Head Teachers and representatives of the professional associations.

A shortlist of 50 small independent schools was whittled down to just six finalists with Lathallan scooping the prestigious award.

Charlotte Avery, Headmistress of St Mary’s School Cambridge, announced the winner of the Small Independent School of the Year Award: “…and the winner for success in providing secure and successful education, maintaining long term commitment to environmental education which sparkles with innovation such as it’s Therapet programme and Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) is Lathallan School. Congratulations and well done to everyone involved.”

Richard Toley, Head of Lathallan, said: “Winning this national award is massive for Lathallan. Just getting to the final was a great opportunity for us to showcase our school and we are absolutely delighted to have won the Small Independent School of the Year 2021 award.

“New initiatives such as the introduction of alpacas to our school farm and development of our 60 acre school grounds, our remarkable teaching team and our commitment to outdoor learning is part of what makes us unique.

“Alongside this, the judges recognised our unwavering commitment to environmental education. We strive to educate our pupils to appreciate and respect the environment, to leave people and places better than they find them. Our pupils run the school Eco Club and learn about living a sustainable lifestyle – reducing, reusing and recycling - helping them feel that they are part of the narrative not simply observers, so that they have the power to make change.”