Mackie through to National final in Lego League Challenge

The teams competing in this year’s First Lego League challenge.

The college held the First Lego League regional tournament for North East Scotland with teams competing for the regional champions.

Held last month, Mackie Academy joined Peterhead’s Clerkhill Academy, Fraserburgh South Park and Aberdeen’s AFBE0UK NextGen Coding Club for the event. Teams were challenged to design, build and program an autonomous LEGO® robot to undertake a robot challenge on the Cargo Connect theme. They also had to present an innovation project and their robot design work to a panel of judges.

The Triple C’s from Fraserburgh South Park School claimed the Regional Champions title and go through to the national final in Dundee on June 11 alongside Clerkhill Primary’s Bricks United and Mackie Academy’s Mackie Lego League team.

Associate vice-principal Alesia du Plessis said: “NESCol recognises the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to economic prosperity and is dedicated to promoting opportunities for learning and inspiration in these subjects. First Lego League offers young people the opportunity to develop a range of STEM skills in a fun, contextual and engaging way.