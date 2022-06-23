Memories of lockdown in treasured time capsule for next generation to dig up

Aberdeenshire Council has buried a time capsule full of children and young people’s memories of lockdown

Working in partnership with two regional newspapers, the local authority collected the creative reflections of more than 100 children and young people from across Aberdeenshire last year. Submissions included poems, drawings, letters, arts, crafts, songs and even dance.

These have now been added to a time capsule – which was custom-made from the remnants of an old North Sea drill bit with the expertise of Odjfell Technology and XIC – ready for future generations to enjoy. It has been buried at the site of the new Inverurie campus.

Talented local young people attended the campus to share their reflections and represent peers across Aberdeenshire.

James Duncan and Aaliyah Watson from Turriff Academy and Emily Morgan from Banff Academy wrote a poem together while they were in P7 at King Edward School.

They shared this with the Provost and others, alongside pupils from Strathburn School who explained the concept of their knitted ‘worry dolls’ and Daisy Cleland from Mearns Academy who got the chance to perform her lockdown dance in person.

James even piped the group from the site the time capsule has been buried in, to the community campus.

Commenting on the event, Provost Judy Whyte explained: “We are very pleased to have been able to celebrate the entries for the time capsule project and see these treasured memories saved for future generations to reflect on.

"Thank you to all our children and young people and our school staff who put their time and energy into creating so many wonderful entries, and thanks to our partners for making this exciting project possible.”