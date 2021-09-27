Motion on charges for out of school clubs not heard by full council

Councillor Leigh Wilson

Laurencekirk Out of School Club raised concerns in July that, despite never having paid rent before, it could soon face bills of up to £30,000 – making the service it provides unsustainable.

Councillor Wilson said. “I lodged moti on for last week’s full co uncil, which was considered a nd ultimately decided the most appropriate place for it to receive a hearing is at the education and children’s service’s c ommittee.

" That’s unfortunate, because I believe this issue is of concern to all elected members. But if I have to make the case at that committee that’s what I will do .

“I t really is quite worrying we are putting childcare providers at risk. Let’s remember, these groups are providing services in areas where we as a council don’t.

"More than that, we should consider the impacts Covid has had on all of us: it’s made us revaluate exactly who and what we value as a society.

"We should be rolling out the red carpet for groups like the one in Laurencekirk, it’s time to put people before profit.”

In it reasons for inadmissibility, the council stated: “The setting of charges is delegated to policy committees in terms of matters within their remit.