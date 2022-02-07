MP writes to council urging them to ignore suggested proposals to cut doors down in size.

David Duguid MP

The SNP Government announced as part of proposed measures to increase air quality in school classrooms, £300,000 to undercut classroom doors to increase ventilation.

It emerged that ministers failed to consult the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on these plans.

The plans, which have been branded dangerous has seen retired firefighters warn that classroom doors are vital in stopping the spread of heat and smoke into children’s classrooms.

In response, Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has written to Aberdeenshire Council bosses seeking urgent reassurances that these measures will not be taken in schools.

In his letter, Duguid told Chief Executive, Jim Savege, ”My constituents are rightly worried about ill-though through plans which will potentially make schools more dangerous for their children.

“Our schools, our children and their teachers deserve safe learning spaces, with proper, proven means of increasing air quality.”

Commenting, David said, “It is unconscionable that these proposals were doubled down on at FMQs and an admission they had not even bothered to consult the Fire Service.